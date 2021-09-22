Un-boo-lievable: earn $1,300 by watching 13 Stephen King films!

Do you have “It,” the ability to brave 13 Stephen King movies??

If you think your job can be scary, Quad Citians are invited to apply for a “Shining” example of a spooky dream (or nightmare) job!

One (un)lucky national winner will get to earn $1,300 by watching 13 of King’s movies and determine which is scariest by having their heart rate tracked with the latest Fitbit. Whether viewing alone or with your best friends “Carrie” and “Christine,” you won’t be in “Misery” as you could enjoy 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween!

The winner will receive a Fitbit, access to all 13 movies and a goodie bag filled with snacks, King merchandise, his new novel “Billy Summers” and a few other “Needful Things.” They’ll keep track of their heart rate while watching each film and while they sleep (if they can sleep) and also track jump scares and emotions in a task sheet. Lights off are required, but they’ll get a red balloon to keep them company.

If you’ve got the guts to apply for your “scream” job, take a “Stand” and click here through October 8, 5:00 p.m. MT