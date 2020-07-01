Unable to open, Circa ’21 cancels shows

Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse in downtown Rock Island was hoping to get the green light to open in Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan, but since they are considered a theater, they had to maintain an audience of 50 or fewer. With an audience of that size, according to a statement from Circa ’21 Owner/Producer Dennis Hitchcock, the productions would have been fiscally impossible to put on.

So, the playhouse made the difficult decision to cancel the shows remaining in their 43rd Season.

“It was the most difficult decision I have had to make in our 43-year history when I notified the ‘Saturday Night Fever’ cast — which had remained ready since March 16 to bring you a wonderful show — and the cast members of ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ along with the entire staff, that those shows have been canceled, and we would not be able to reopen as hoped,” said Hitchcock in the statement.

In the statement, Hitchcock also said they are still planning on returning with productions this fall and continue to finalize plans for 2021.

For guests who had reservations for any of the canceled shows, they will get credit to Circa ’21 that will never expire and can be used on any future reservation.

Gift certificates expiration dates will be extended for the length of the shut down. Those with Holiday Gift Certificates for “Saturday Night Fever” or “Beauty and the Beast” have three options:

Exchange it for this year’s Holiday Gift Certificate.

Use it for the mainstage show of your choice.

Exchange the gift certificate for a credit that can be used at any performance, including concerts, Speakeasy shows, or children’s shows.

“Suessical” and “Grace for President” will be rolled into the 44th Season, so those with children’s gift certificates can use them for those shows or exchange it for this year’s gift certificate.

Circa ’21 is asking that patrons not ask for a refund at this time because it would be financially disastrous and would cause them to close their doors forever.

They will continue to look for other ways to do bring shows under the restriction rules. The Circa ’21 Speakeasy will be able to open, though, with a variety of programs.