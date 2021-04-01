Uncle of Trudy Appleby determined to help other families avoid their heartache

Families awaiting answers for their missing loved ones offer their condolences to Breasia Terrell’s family.

That includes the uncle of Trudy Appleby.

Trudy disappeared in August of 1996.

Investigators named two men as a person of interest in the case last year.

They are David Whipple of Colona and Jamison Fisher of Silvis.

Detectives already identified William ‘Ed’ Smith as a person of interest in 2017.

That was after he died.

Determined to find his niece Trudy, Ray Eddleman has also become a search and rescue volunteer with the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network to help other families.

