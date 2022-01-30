Achieving personal wellness is a common theme when it comes to New Year’s resolutions, but according to the University of Illinois Extension, it requires more than just diet and exercise.

“Wellness is a multidimensional, encompassing eight dimensions: physical, financial, emotional, social, spiritual, environmental, vocational and intellectual,” a news release says.

Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator Jenna Smith adds all of these dimensions are crucial to enhancing health, wealth and happiness.

“These eight dimensions work in harmony to help you achieve optimal health and wellbeing,” said Smith.

University of Illinois Extension invites those interested in developing personal wellness strategies in 2022 to explore each of these dimensions during a free, self-guided program.

The interactive “Dimensions of Wellness” program begins Monday, Feb. 7, and spans a total of eight weeks.

As part of the program, participants will receive a self-assessment to uncover strengths and opportunities for improvement.

“This self-assessment will guide your activities in the following weeks,” said Smith. “By the end of the series, you will have learned about all eight dimensions and hopefully found more balance in your life.”

Each Monday through March 28, participants will receive an email with a new dimension of wellness to explore, suggested activities and a link to report that week’s activities.

Participants who complete the weekly surveys will have an opportunity to win a prize at the end of the series.

“We are striving for personal harmony that feels authentic to you,” said Smith. “Armed with a new awareness of wellness, you will be able to build your own wellness plan so that you can be the best version of you in 2022.”

More information on the program and how to register for it is here.

Registration is open until Sunday, Feb. 6.

Need a reasonable accommodation to participate? Email Kristin Bogdonas.

Learn more about programs through University of Illinois Extension here.