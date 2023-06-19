Rock Island Third Ward Alderwoman Judith Gilbert is holding an informational meeting tonight (June 19) at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1528 3rd Ave., in city council chambers.

Ald. Judith Gilbert

Residents will have the opportunity to meet with Ald. Gilbert and get updates on city projects, programs and events. City officials will be present to answer questions on economic development, public works projects, American Rescue Plan Act expenditures, property bills and taxes, the city budget, public safety, and other topics.

Rock Island County Treasurer Nick Camlin will give a presentation on understanding your property tax bill; Rock Island Finance Director Linda Barnes will explain city taxes and basics of the budget; and the city’s lead service line replacement project and Survey will be presented by Dr. Michael Reisner and Dr. Kimberly Murphy of Augustana College and Utilities Superintendent Jason Upton.

Also available to answer questions or hear comments will be City Manager Todd Thompson, Deputy Police Chief Tim McCloud, Public Works Director Mike Bartels, ARPA Program Manager Samantha Gange and Community Engagement Manager Sarah Hayden.