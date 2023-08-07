Workers impacted by the Yellow Freight shutdown/bankruptcy can find help with unemployment, job hunts and pension issues at a meeting later this week.

A rapid response meeting will be held for employees at Yellow Freight on Thursday, August 10 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and from 2-4 p.m. at the Teamsters Local #371 Union Hall, 101 31st Avenue in Rock Island. The meeting will help former employees find resources and agencies that can help guide them through the unemployment process, insurance, pension concerns, job search assistance and educational needs.

Agencies and colleges that are participating in the meeting include: