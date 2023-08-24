There’s mixed news on unemployment in Illinois, according to new government data.

Total nonfarm jobs in Illinois increased in thirteen metropolitan areas and decreased in one for the year ending July 2023, according to data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). During the past year, the unemployment rate increased in thirteen metropolitan areas and decreased in one.

“We’re encouraged to see continued and consecutive job growth across the state, giving Illinois workers the ability to take advantage of expanded labor market opportunities,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “IDES continues to collaborate with its workforce partners, providing vital resources to bridge jobseekers with employers.”

The Quad Cities metro area had a 4.4% unemployment rate in July, up .7% from 3.7% in July 2022.

The metro areas that had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs included:

Danville MSA (+2.6%, +700)

Elgin Metro Division (+2.4%, +6,200)

Champaign-Urbana MSA (+2.1%, +2,400)

Springfield MSA (+2.1%, +2,300).

Total nonfarm jobs were up +1.3% or +50,900 in the Chicago-Metro Division. Total nonfarm jobs were down slightly in the Kankakee MSA (-0.5%, -200). Industries with job growth in a majority of metro areas included:

Leisure and Hospitality (twelve areas)

Education and Health Services (eleven areas)

Government (eleven areas)

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate increases were:

Danville MSA (+1.7 points to 6.6%)

Rockford MSA (+1.6 points to 6.8%)

Decatur MSA (+1.4 points to 6.9%)

Kankakee MSA (+1.4 points to 6.1%).

The only metro area with an unemployment rate decrease was the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-1.1 points to 4.0%). The unemployment rate in the Chicago Metro Division tied 2019 for a record low in the month of July.

