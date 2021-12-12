‘Unforeseen technical issue’ causes weather sirens to go off in Scott County

The Scott County Emergency Management Agency is working to identify the cause of weather sirens going off unexpectedly early Sunday morning.

According to the agency, several outdoor weather sirens for the Scott County area sounded unexpectedly at approximately 6:55 a.m.

“The sirens were not intentionally activated to notify the public of severe weather or pending emergency,” said Scott County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Brian Payne. “Technicians are working to identify what caused the problem and make the needed repairs.”

At this time, per the National Weather Service, Scott County does not have any pending concerns for severe weather.

