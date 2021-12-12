‘Unforeseen technical issue’ causes weather sirens to go off in Scott County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Outdoor warning sirens not just for tornadoes_3868689707655053497

The Scott County Emergency Management Agency is working to identify the cause of weather sirens going off unexpectedly early Sunday morning.

According to the agency, several outdoor weather sirens for the Scott County area sounded unexpectedly at approximately 6:55 a.m.

“The sirens were not intentionally activated to notify the public of severe weather or pending emergency,” said Scott County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Brian Payne. “Technicians are working to identify what caused the problem and make the needed repairs.”

At this time, per the National Weather Service, Scott County does not have any pending concerns for severe weather.

Keep up to date on the latest weather conditions here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories