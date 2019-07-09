1  of  2
‘Unfounded’ report of white powder serves as ‘good training’ for firefighters

Emergency crews respond to a HAZMAT report in Colona on July 9, 2019. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

The Colona and Coal Valley firefighters got a dose of “good training” when they responded to a report of a woman having breathing problems after finding a white powder while opening old boxes.

It happened Tuesday morning in a home in the 700 block of 4th Street in Colona.

Emergency crews took the woman to get checked out, but a search of the house found no powder.

Colona Fire Captain Kirk Wyffels said it will be classified as an “unfounded event,” but served as a “good training” opportunity.

He said nothing toxic was found.

