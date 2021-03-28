Unicorn Library keeps books in hands of Davenport students at Wilson Elementary

Two Davenport Community School District educators are dedicated to ensure kids still have quality books to read during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shari Larsen, principal at Wilson Elementary School, and Amber Cravens, teacher of English Language Learners, developed a project that is putting books in the hands of children who are eager to read. The Unicorn Library became available to all students at Wilson Elementary in late January.

“A student can simply select a book, take it home and read it,” Cravens said. “They are free to keep the book, if they like. If they decide to return it, the book is sanitized, put in quarantine for 72 hours, and then returned to the books available for free check-out. Books are donated to the Unicorn Library, and anyone can donate, if they like.”

Cravens has a large personal library, so she started the project by allowing kids to pick books from that selection.

Students from kindergarten to sixth grade can take books home, keep them, share them, or return them.

Cravens put out the word on social media about the project, and she has received donations of books from the community.

Most donations are elementary-appropriate books, but she doesn’t turn away any donations. For example, she has given donated books for adult readers to staff and community members.

Cravens, who founded the library, has distributed about 500 books through the Unicorn Library.

Cravens, Larsen and the Wilson Elementary staff work as a team.

“I am so proud of Amber for all the work she has put into this project,” Larsen said. “She has really been thinking outside the box.”

“If a teacher or a student has a need or want for a specific book, I keep an eye out for it,” Cravens said. “If a kid likes Curious George books, I’ll keep that in mind as I’m looking through donations.”

Larsen added that parents of the school’s kids are enjoying the Unicorn Library. “Some have brought us their old books to distribute,” she said. “The Unicorn Library helps us to level the playing field in student access to books. Everybody has access to it, and kids get so excited when they see the books that are available.”

“We never tell a child that a book is not on their level,” she said. “We hate to say ‘no’ to kids, and now we don’t have to. So often, we don’t realize the great impact that books can have.”

The greatest aspect of the Unicorn Library, Larsen noted, is the simplicity of the concept. “No investment was needed to start the project,” she said. “All it required was the kindness and generosity of others.”

Wilson Elementary School is at 2002 N. Clark St. To find out more about the school, call 563-723-6950 or visit http://www.davenportschools.org/wilson/