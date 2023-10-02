The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department needs your help identifying a man who deputies say was struck and killed by a passing train, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the railroad crossing on 330th Avenue, about 200 yards south of Highway 30, on October 1 at about 8:52 a.m. for a report of a train striking a pedestrian. When they arrived, deputies found a man who had been struck by a Union Pacific train traveling westbound through Clinton County, the release said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The railroad crossing, along with 330th Avenue, were closed for about four hours until the on-site investigation concluded.

Investigators could not find any form of identification on the dead man, according to the release. They are looking for information from anyone who may have knowledge of or talked to a man who was in the area of Malone Lake, or dropped off in the area of Malone Lake, on or about October 1st. Anyone with this information should call the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at (563) 242-9211.

The case remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Union Pacific Railroad.