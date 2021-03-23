Unidentified remains recovered in rural Clinton County



A night of fishing turned into a horrible discovery in Clinton County on Monday, when two fishermen discovered remains in a rural area near Kunau Implement Co. about 6:30 p.m.

“When deputies arrived on scene they immediately notified our investigations unit, the command staff, and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office,” said Clinton County Sheriff Bob Greenwalt Tuesday at a news conference.

Davenport police also were called to the scene.

“There will be families affected greatly by our discovery yesterday,” said Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski.

“We have been conducting an investigation for some 10 months on a missing young lady so we are certainly interested in this discovery as well,” Sikorski said.

That young lady could be Breasia Terrell, who was 10 when she went missing in July – 10 months ago. Clinton County was one of the search areas from the start.

Law enforcement can’t identify the remains yet. The Division of Criminal Investigation also is investigating. DCI Special Agent Richard Rahn says it could be a while before the remains are identified.

“We’re estimating or at least hoping anyway that it will be in between a week to two weeks at best, because these things take time and we want to make sure that they are done correctly,” Rahn said at the news conference.

Rahn would not confirm anything specific about what they found: “We are not able at this point in time to be able to identify the remains whether it be gender or race at this point.”