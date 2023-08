Following the closing and bankruptcy filing of Yellow Corporation Transport company, which affected over 3,000 workers in Illinois, including about 90 in Rock Island, a rapid response meeting for the Teamsters’ Union took place.

Local 4 spoke with a former Yellow employee who worked for the company for over 40 years, about this experience with Yellow.

The meeting was held to raise awareness of resources and agencies that can assist the Union workers as they work through the unemployment process.