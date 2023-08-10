Local 4 has learned from the United States Penitentiary Thomson union president that there are big changes in the prison’s leadership.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Local 4070 president says the prison’s warden, the assistant warden and executive assistant “packed up their offices and left the prison suddenly in July.”

The union president said the positions are being covered in two-week increments by a rotation of other Federal Bureau of Prisons employees. He said the union is waiting for the appointment of a new permanent warden.

A Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson couldn’t comment on specific personnel matters but said the former warden still works for the Federal Bureau of Prisons.