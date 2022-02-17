More than 360 workers will go on strike at Eaton Corporation’s Davenport facility starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday, a union representative confirmed with Local 4 News.

The strike comes after 98 percent of union members voted down a three-year contract with the power- management company.

It involves employees from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Local Lodge 388 and Local 1191.

Eaton was a Cobham Mission Systems manufacturing facility before Eaton Corp. bought Cobham last year for nearly $3 billion. The company specializes in air-to-air refueling, fuel-tank inerting, life-support, space propulsion, weapons carriage and missile actuation.

It’s one of the top employers in the Quad Cities, with 950 local employees, not all of whom are union members.