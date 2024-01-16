A semi-truck driver in Lee County had a scare yesterday when the tractor-trailer he was driving was struck by a Union Pacific train.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was called to Willow Road at Track Road on Monday, January 15 at about 3:05 p.m. for a report of a train from Union Pacific Railroad striking a tractor-trailer that was blocking the railway just east of Franklin Grove.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they were told that the driver of the tractor-trailer may have jumped out of the cab of the semi before it was struck by the train. Deputies spoke with the driver, who was hauling a load of Hamburger Helper products. The tractor-trailer was traveling south on Willow Road when it appeared to become hung up at the crossing and was struck by the eastbound train. Snowy weather conditions appear to be a factor in causing the tractor-trailer to become stuck.

The driver was taken to KSB Hospital by Franklin Grove Ambulance to be treated for minor injuries. It took several hours to remove the tractor-trailer and clean up the spilled product.