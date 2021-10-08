Unique movement workshop to be held this weekend in Davenport

A unique movement workshop will be presented Saturday and Sunday at German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport, as part of a Rozz-Tox residency.

Kori Koolman — a multidisciplinary artist and an art educator from Israel, based in Brooklyn, N.Y. – is doing a 10-day artist residency with Rozz-Tox (2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island), and leading this weekend’s workshop, “The Creative Sense of Being,” Oct. 9 and 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. each day.

Koolman’s works have been exhibited and screened nationally and internationally, at film festivals and art institutions. For the past six years, she has been a student of the Vangeline Theater / New York Butoh Institute.

This weekend’s movement-based workshop is designed to guide participants on a personal journey within various states of consciousness. Participants will dive into the self (or multiple selves) in order to find and expand the pool of one’s most authentic ideas, according to the event description.

Participants will engage in sound, movement, and meditation in order to activate each of the five senses towards building a creative sense of being and achieve a responsive body. The workshop exercises are rooted in a variety of methods, including Stanislavsky’s Method acting and Japanese Butoh dance.

Physical exercises, deep individual research, and collective exploration will focus on the theoretical and movement study of the Japanese concept of “ma,” an important pillar in the practice of Butoh. The term ma can be interpreted as “negative space,” “the space in between,” or “emptiness full of possibilities.” The workshop will physically experience ma through breathing techniques and through movement and breaks of motion.

Koolman has studied with Butoh masters and explored the close correlation between Method acting and Butoh. She says they share a great deal in common and will discuss how the practices relate to the main aspects of truth, transformation and theatricality.

The workshop will cost $15, which includes a free drink at Rozz-Tox after its conclusion. Participants must be at least 18, but no prior dance experience is required. Everyone also must be fully vaccinated against Covid (no masks will be worn during the workshop).

Koolman presented her film “Deadboy” Thursday night at the Figge Art Museum.

In the film, a foreign woman visits American homes in an attempt to build a new family structure of which she is a part. Through improvisation exercises, she manages to conduct a modular family in which its members may change familial status from one situation to another. Age and adulthood are not clearly defined — an old man may assume the role of father, mother, or baby. The family members try to emulate normative lifestyles. They gather for meals, sing karaoke, express concern and love for each other, but it’s never clear who cares for whom, nor who is dependent on whom.

This weekend’s workshop is sponsored by Rozz-Tox, Quad City Arts and GAHC, and part of Koolman’s artist residency at Rozz-Tox. For more information on Rozz-Tox, visit www.rozztox.com.