Local foundations, non-profits, and media outlets including Local 4 News are participating in a 24-hour telethon event to support the Quad Cities during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Unite Quad Cities” will start on Monday. Contributions will support the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund at the Quad Cities Community Foundation. All of funds will be towards efforts to help the community.

You can learn more about the telethon as well as donate to the Quad Cities Community Foundation at this link.