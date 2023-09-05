(NEXSTAR) – United Airlines flights were briefly stuck on the tarmac Tuesday due to a “systemwide technology issue,” the company said on social media.

All flights scheduled to take off were being held at their departure airports, the airline said at 12:38 p.m. Central Time. Flights that were already airborne were allowed to remain in the air and continue toward their planned destinations.

Flights were allowed to resume taking off around 12:50 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said on X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter.

Only one inbound flight to the Quad Cities International Airport was affected by the outage. The plane was originally due to arrive at 1:52 p.m. from Chicago, then depart for Chicago at 3:52 p.m. That flight is now scheduled to leave at 4:47 p.m.