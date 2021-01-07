United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announces resignation

The United States Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa, Marc Krickbaum, announced on Thursday his resignation.

“Serving as United States Attorney has been the privilege of my professional life,” Mr. Krickbaum said. “I am grateful to the law enforcement and agencies we serve with, and to the people of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. They have done great things, and they have many more to come.”

Mr. Krickbaum has served as United States Attorney since 2017, where he was the district’s chief federal prosecutor. Prior, he worked for almost a decade as a career prosecutor in two United State Attorney’s Offices.

During his term as United States Attorney, his office brought many several prosecutions against violent street gangs and others responsible for gun crime, those who sexually assaulted children, and civil settlements against those who commit health care fraud and other fraud against the government.