The United States Penitentiary (USP) in Thomson, Ill., will host an informational job fair for anyone interested in working with the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The event takes place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the USP Thomson Training Center, 1100 One Mile Road, Thomson.

For more information, contact the USP human resources department at 815-259-1666 or email tom/recruitment@bop.gov