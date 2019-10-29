United Township Eyeing Change to Class Ranking System

United Township High School District 30 is proposing switching to a Latin honors system similar to colleges.

Jay Morrow, the district’s superintendent, says that the changes are due to universities moving away from requiring class rank reporting.

Parents in favor say that the move will help with student’s stress levels and overall mental health.

But others say that the proposed system will take away student’s motivation.

“They say it’s not used for colleges and so forth,” William Norman, parent of a former salutatorian said. “But it doesn’t hurt nothing. It pushes the kids to do better. No different than sports.”

Norman believes that having a hybrid of the old and new systems would be best.

The changes proposed would only affect current eighth graders and younger.

Morrow says that the school will still keep class ranks in the case of a college or scholarship needing it, but will remain private.

He also says no changes will need to be made to the curriculum to accommodate the system