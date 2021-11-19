United Township High School student has a need for speed

United Township senior Logan Veloz asked for a unique graduation gift: to race in a charity race car event in Las Vegas this past weekend.

He chose to represent Jordan’s Joy, based out of his hometown in Colona, which raises awareness for children with cancer.

His family helped to design his race car, which helped him win the “wrap contest” in which other racers competed for best car design.

Veloz donated more than $1,000 to Jordan’s Joy.

“We picked Jordan’s Joy for the theme, just to give joy to the ones who need it,” said Veloz.

The 17-year-ol race car driver has been behind the wheel racing since age 6, starting with go-karts.

Veloz has raced all across the Quad Cities on foot as well, with an extensive background in track and field. He first began racing in the fifth grade and is currently on United Township High School’s Varsity Track team.

His true need for speed, however, Veloz says, always will involved racing.

“Running is more physical. This (race car driving) is a lot more mental. I think that is something that I love about the sport. I just love cars in general. The sound of a V-8 (engine) just excites me … so the fact that these are cool, loud cars is just something I will love forever,” said Veloz.

Veloz will graduate from United Township High School in May. He plans to pursue racing full-time.