United Township student officer charged with sexual assault, child pornography

A student resource officer at United Township High School was charged in Rock Island County Thursday with more than one felony related to criminal sexual assault and child pornography following an investigation that began in August of 2019.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office received a complaint in August involving Officer Kirk DeGreve. The East Moline Police Department requested the Illinois State Police conduct an investigation for possible criminal conduct.

Upon review of the initial investigation by the Illinois State Police, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office requested prosecution assistance from the Carroll County State’s Attorney to further handle this matter to avoid any potential conflicts or appearance of bias.

On Thursday, January 23, Officer DeGreve was formally charged with two counts of Class 1 felony criminal sexual assault and two counts of Class 3 felony possession of child pornography in Rock Island County.

This case continues to remain under investigation by the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Illinois State Police.