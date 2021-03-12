United Way awards over $100,000 to nonprofits helping meet Quad Cities’ needs during pandemic

The United Way Quad Cities announced it has awarded $109,528 to 11 local nonprofits that are helping meet Quad City residents’ emerging and evolving needs related to education, income and health that are caused by the pandemic.

This is the third distribution of United Way’s COVID-19 Rebuilding Fund grants.

“In one way or another, this pandemic has impacted everyone — and even a year in, many Quad Citizens are struggling to meet their basic needs,” said Rene Gellerman, United Way Quad Cities president and CEO.

“The disruption to our education, income and health is felt deeply by our neighbors and children in ways that will have long-term effects on the Quad Cities. But, as demonstrated by our nonprofit partners, now is the time to get our community on the path to recovery.”

The 11 recipients of the grants are:

Alternatives: $9,000 – successful transitions from hospital to home for older adults during COVID-19.

Argrow’s House: $10,000 – mental health counselor.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley: $5,000 – direct expenses to adjust operations for mentoring program.

Clock, Inc.: $5,000 – mental health support.

Davenport Community School District: $13,463 – contact tracing efforts.

Dress for Success Quad Cities: $14,875 – provide skills and resources for women impacted by COVID-19 related layoffs.

Family Resources, Inc.: $15,000 – increased shelter costs.

One Eighty: $6,465 – in-person tutoring.

QC Haven of Hope: $1,575 – increased shelter costs.

Quad Cities Community Broadcasting Group: $15,000 – public service announcements for COVID relief awareness.

YouthHope: $10,000 – remote learning support for at-risk youth.

“Nonprofit partners like the COVID-19 fund recipients, donors and volunteers alike, have shown tireless commitment to our community, and, together, help us build the interventions that give people stability and the opportunity for economic mobility, quality education and health care,” Gellerman said.

The recommendations of the grants were made by a volunteer committee using the following criteria:

Provide essential needs like, food, shelter, hygiene items for our most vulnerable populations.

Get kids back on track for learning and succeeding in school and life.

Address the immediate economic impact for many workers – getting people back to work and financially stable.

Ensure the health and emotional wellness of our children and adults.

Since July 2020, the United Way Quad Cities has distributed 41 grants totaling $359,528 from the COVID-19 Rebuilding Fund.

To help support the United Way’s COVID-19 relief efforts and community impact fund, visit this website.