United Way Quad Cities has hired Ty Lewis as director of its African American Leadership Society (AALS) and Emerging Leaders donor networks.

The African American Leadership Society is a United Way donor network that commits time, energy and financial resources to build a stronger, more equitable community for all in the Quad Cities, according to a Tuesday United Way release. Also a donor network, Emerging Leaders represents young professionals, creatives and community leaders who work together to showcase the QC as a dynamic place to build your life, raise your family and grow your career.

Ty Lewis

“These programs are about creating productive opportunities with positive people. Ty has a network that makes him a perfect person for this position,” said Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way Quad Cities. “He’s driven and determined, and he’s not going to sit back and wait for things to happen. He is a change agent who isn’t afraid to challenge the status quo.”

Prior to joining United Way, Lewis served as Credit Trainee for Quad City Bank & Trust. He is active in the National Association of Black Accountants and the Rock Island – Milan Education Foundation. He served on the United Way Board of Directors, starting July 2021 until March 2023. Lewis is a graduate of St. Ambrose University, earning a bachelor’s degree in finance in 2022.

In his new role heading up AALS and Emerging Leaders, he will work with and grow these two networks of donors to increase awareness and action to improve education, income and health outcomes in the QC. He’ll be responsible for developing and implementing strategies to deepen meaningful connections with donors and volunteers and build leadership capacity.

According to Lewis, this new position allows him to tap into his passion for relationship building that supports the creation of a better, more engaged place for leaders to succeed.

“I’ve had a close, deep connection to United Way Quad Cities and its mission for several years now,” Lewis said. “Being on the team will give me the chance to develop and expand opportunities that build a stronger, more equitable community for everyone. I’m excited to build bridges and create opportunities so everyone can thrive.”

Quad City Bank & Trust also has a United Way scholarship program named for Lewis. It provides financial support to attend St. Ambrose University, part-time employment during the school year, mentorship and a guaranteed career with Quad City Bank & Trust.

For more information on United Way, visit its website HERE.