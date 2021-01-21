United Way looking for applicants for Strategic Impact Grants

The United Way Quad Cities is accepting applications for its Strategic Impact Grants from nonprofits, grassroots organizations, and others serving the residents of Scott and Rock Island counties.

“We know there is still uncertainty given the pandemic heading into this year, but the long-term future of our region is bright,” said Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way Quad Cities. “For 50 years, our United Way has been proud to be the stewards of our community’s collective generosity and of our role in bringing organizations together to find common-ground approaches to take on big challenges.

“These Strategic Impact Grants serve as catalysts for regional nonprofit collaboration. Together, we can build the interventions that give people the opportunity for economic mobility, quality education and health care – regardless of race or ZIP code. We have every opportunity to make our region’s future even brighter.”

The United Way plans to invest over $2 million in grants to the recipients for a period of two years beginning July 2021.

Organizations can apply for the grants at the United Way website, which must be submitted by February 26.

Those organizations eligible to apply are:

Nonprofits: 501(c)(3) IRS status or 170(b)(1)(A) public institutions

Grassroots organizations: community-based organizations or organized groups of individuals who have identified a specific issue/problem and are working collectively toward a solution

Social entrepreneurs: individuals, companies, or aspiring nonprofits with a novel solution to a social problem

The organizations must also align with United Way’s three impact areas and at least one of the nine strategy priorities:

Education:

Strong Start: Improve the achievement of key early childhood milestones and the development of young children so they are prepared for success in school and beyond, while promoting meaningful parent engagement opportunities.

Improve the achievement of key early childhood milestones and the development of young children so they are prepared for success in school and beyond, while promoting meaningful parent engagement opportunities. Academic Success: Provide in-school and out-of-school programming that bolsters school-day activities, helps keep kids on track or develops life skills in order to improve their academic success.

Provide in-school and out-of-school programming that bolsters school-day activities, helps keep kids on track or develops life skills in order to improve their academic success. Success after High School: Ensure students can access post-secondary options, graduate high school ready for college or the workforce, and persist to obtain a degree or credential that will put them on the path to success.

Income:

Career Pathways: Connect people with the skills and support needed to get and keep good jobs, such as career development, job training and supportive services, and adult literacy.

Connect people with the skills and support needed to get and keep good jobs, such as career development, job training and supportive services, and adult literacy. Financial Capability: Connect people with safe and affordable financial products and services to establish savings and credit and to build wealth.

Connect people with safe and affordable financial products and services to establish savings and credit and to build wealth. Stabilization Services: Stabilize people who are facing hunger, homelessness or financial crisis

Health:

Primary and Clinical Care: Prevent illness before it occurs and lessen the impact of chronic illness for individuals and communities. Treatment and screening of patients is provided in a clinical setting by a certified medical professional.

Prevent illness before it occurs and lessen the impact of chronic illness for individuals and communities. Treatment and screening of patients is provided in a clinical setting by a certified medical professional. Behavioral & Mental Health: Increase well-being by preventing or intervening in mental illness such as depression or anxiety, as well as substance abuse, addiction, family violence and trauma.

Increase well-being by preventing or intervening in mental illness such as depression or anxiety, as well as substance abuse, addiction, family violence and trauma. Health Promotion: Empower individuals and communities to increase control over and improve their health.

The applicants will be reviewed by trained, informed and impartial volunteers from the Quad Cities area. The United Way Quad Cities’ Board of Directors will approve final funding amounts in May 2021 with the first allocation distributed in July 2021.

“As a longtime volunteer, advocate and donor, I take pride in the investments I make with the United Way,” said Linda Bowers, United Way Board Chair. “My undesignated contributions go to the Strategic Impact Grant Fund and are used to tackle root causes of the issues facing our region, rather than symptoms.”

For more information, contact Karrie Abbott by email or phone at 563-344-0330.