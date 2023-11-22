Reading mentors with the United Way of Muscatine have been honored for their work.

The Campaign for Grade-Level Reading (CGLR) is recognizing United Way of Muscatine’s Reading Mentors program with its Pacesetter Honors for its work during the 2022-23 school year. The theme this year is “Moving the Needle in Impact Areas,” which include:

Ensuring fewer children start school behind in learning skills;

Ending chronic absence for all grades, including kindergarten, during the school year;

Ensuring that striving and struggling readers make progress during the summer;

Addressing health-related challenges to learning;

Helping parents succeed as their children’s first teachers, advocates and coaches;

Advancing, aligning and integrating grade-level reading and math; and

Slowing learning loss and accelerating recovery by using the internet, tutors and out-of-school learning.

“It indeed is time to move the needle in impact areas and these Pacesetter Communities demonstrate how mobilized communities are succeeding,” said Ralph Smith, managing director of CGLR. “Let us all learn and grow from recognizing and understanding what they’ve accomplished. We applaud the civic leaders and local funders whose time, talent, energy and imagination have fueled progress in these Pacesetter Communities.”

Reading mentors (Muscatine United Way)

CGLR focuses on promoting early school success as a building block for hopeful futures for children in economically challenged families and communities.

“Through our collaborative initiatives, Aligned Impact Muscatine County (AIM) has developed models that provide children with the tools they need to be successful in school,” said Kim Warren, director of AIM. “Our partnerships and data-driven solutions have allowed us to collaborate with local schools, nonprofits such as United Way of Muscatine, businesses and parents to create the conditions for students to succeed. We are honored to be recognized alongside other communities doing impactful work.”

AIM presented data to United Way of Muscatine’s Educate United Affinity group showing that third grade reading scores haven’t returned to prepandemic levels. The Educate United Affinity group decided to help local schools make a positive impact on reading scores, so kids are reading at benchmark levels by third grade.

Educate United developed a new Reading Mentors program during the 2022-23 school year at two elementary schools in the Muscatine School District. Reading Mentors visited the schools once a week during a one hour reading block and worked with kids in small groups. The majority of the volunteers at Madison Elementary School worked in kindergarten classrooms. These kindergarten classes saw a 33% increase in kindergarten FAST scores from fall to winter, compared to 5% the previous year. The Educate United Affinity group learned from last year’s successes and has expanded the program to include two additional elementary schools in Muscatine County for the current school year.

“On behalf of our team here at Madison, we believe that our United Way partnership directly impacts our students’ success in reading,” said Stephanie Zillig, Madison Elementary School principal. “Our kindergarten students and staff appreciate the dedication of the volunteers. We hope to continue this partnership for many years to come.”

For more information on Grade Level Reading (GLR), click here. For more information on Aligned Impact Muscatine County (AIM), click here.