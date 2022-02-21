Just about 11 percent of African-American students in the Quad Cities read proficiently by the time they’re in 3rd grade.

United Way Quad Cities wants to change that fact, by expanding its Read United QC program — a community-wide awareness and action campaign to help 500 preschool to third-grade struggling readers to get the skills they need to succeed in school and life.

The initiative is in partnership with school districts in Rock Island and Scott Counties and is presented with the support of Group O and the Quad-City Times.

United Way Quad Cities is looking for more volunteers for its new Read United program, to improve literacy among struggling readers by 3rd grade.

In recent assessments, local studies found just 30 percent of QC 3rd-grade students are meeting grade-level proficiency performance in reading, compared to 61 percent of local 3rd-graders reading on grade level before the pandemic, said United Way president/CEO Rene Gellerman.

Rene Gellerman is president/CEO of United Way of the Quad Cities Area.

“Third-grade reading proficiency is the biggest indicator for whether a student will graduate high school,” she said recently. “Kids that aren’t reading by third grade are twice as likely to end up in prison or public welfare.”

“By engaging students in books and with reading volunteers, we can give them the opportunity to practice reading and develop literacy skills, so they are more likely to complete their education and obtain higher-paying jobs,” Gellerman said of Read United. “It’s crucial.”

Students reading on grade level by third grade are five times more likely to graduate from high school, she noted.

“This one factor, the ability to read proficiently at the end of third grade, has long-term implications for individuals and for our community,” Gellerman said. “For a student, youth literacy can lead to improved self-esteem, increased civic engagement, and a greater likelihood they’ll access good jobs and health care — it opens up opportunities for success in life.”

When kids fall behind in school, they get frustrated and check out before they drop out, says United Way’s website.

“We create, partner and invest in a range of programs that set students up to achieve now and in the future,” it says. “Education is the best investment we can make to eradicate poverty, empower students to develop their full potential and build a strong talent and workforce pipeline.”

How Read United works

Read United works by pairing adult volunteers with pre-kindergarten through third-grade students to read together for 30 minutes a week throughout the school year or summer.

United Way started the volunteer effort in the 2018-19 school year in the QC, with 100 volunteers paired with 2nd and 3rd-grade students, Gellerman said. The students showed improvement in their reading proficiency, and since the drop-off during the pandemic, United Way wanted to grow the program to pre-school students, and reach more kids overall.

“We have to strengthen the pipeline, where kids are ready for kindergarten,” Gellerman said. “We want to make sure they have the appropriate social, emotional and academic skills.”

Even 61 percent of students reading at grade level is not good enough, she said.

“Our teachers have been heroic in their efforts with students, in particular over the last three years,” Gellerman said, noting single-parent households also create more challenges for kids. “We know that if we can get additional one-on-one attention focusing on struggling readers, give them some extra attention, we know we can help.”

The one-on-one reading sessions will take place weekdays during regular school hours and after school at select schools and child care centers in Rock Island and Scott counties.

Read United aims to match 500 volunteers with pre-K to 3rd grade students in the area.

So far, at least 380 students have been referred to the program by teachers and care providers at the 14 participating locations. United Way expects additional referrals of students struggling to read with a need for 500 volunteer readers.

Kids as heroes in their story

“A child’s horizon can be broadened by opening a book and reading to them,” said Marci Zogg, vice president of community iImpact at United Way Quad Cities. “Students imagining themselves in books is one of the keys to early literacy, as it enables children to see themselves as heroes of their own story. When children fall in love with a book, they fall in love with reading as well. They learn they belong in the world, and the world belongs to them.”

Motivating children to read is an important factor in student achievement as it develops vocabulary, sparks imagination, and deepens children’s understanding of the world.

United Way estimates that just 11 percent of QC Black students read at grade level by the time they’re in 3rd grade.

“In the highest-need schools, there are more kids in need of extra reading support walking in the door every morning than there are resources to support them effectively. We recognize these schools and their teachers are faced with the challenge of both an achievement gap and a resource gap,” Gellerman said.

“To change the trajectory of a generation, it’s going to take all of us – individuals, institutions and the community to prioritize education and line up to support our kids and teachers. Education is the best pathway out of poverty and how people gain the skills and confidence to do so.”

Participating sites include elementary schools in Rock Island, Davenport, Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley and nonprofits such as Hand in Hand and Spring Forward Learning Center. Additional cities and locations may be added in the coming weeks.

Anyone can volunteer, as long as they are at least 18, pass a background check and complete about one hour of training held virtually.

Volunteer opportunities are available for in-person and virtual reading, though the greatest need is for in-person volunteers.

Gellerman suggested volunteers pair up to work with a student, if they can’t make the weekly time commitment alone. United Way is working with 350 corporate partners in the area to recruit volunteers.

“We have very generous companies in the Quad Cities,” the CEO said. “We’re working with companies right now to identify ways to incentivize employees to get involved.”

To register, visit www.unitedwayqc.org/readunitedqc and select a day, time and location that works best with your schedule.