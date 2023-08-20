The United Way of Knox County’s Day of Action is coming up on September 22. This initiative brings together hundreds of area volunteers to support local organizations in need. Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds will work together to tackle critical needs faced by local organizations and make direct impacts through their dedication and hard work. During the Day of Action, volunteers will help with a variety of activities, including:

Helping with food distribution and packing

Recording reading books from the Imagination Library to add to Read Along Radio

Beautifying public spaces and parks

The event serves as a platform for volunteerism and highlights the importance of collaboration between the United Way of Knox County and local organizations, businesses and individuals.

For more information or to register as a volunteer, call (309) 343-4434 or email hmiller@unitedway-knoxcounty.org. Registration information is also on their Facebook page.