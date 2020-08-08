United Way of the Quad Cities launches “21-Day Equity Challenge” to help foster understanding

United Way of the Quad Cities is challenging you to help fight inequity and racism.

It’s launching the 21-Day Equity Challenge that involves readings, videos and other activities. Organizers hope to provide a better understanding and strengthen connections.

They’re sending out materials to people 21 days in a row–long enough to start a habit–, that they hope leads to community members and equality organizations. Stepping up to help fill financial needs to close technological, income or educational gaps, and help foster understanding to fight racism.

“I think that it’s extremely important for us to not only treat each other the same, but recognize when that’s not happening,” Gwen Tombergs, Vice President of Development at the United Way of the Quad Cities said. “So that if we do need to be proponents of change, that we know how to step in.”

You can sign up for the 21-Day Equity Challenge here.