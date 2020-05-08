United Way pledges to match donations to the Quad Cities Community Foundation

Since the pandemic began, the Quad Cities Community Foundation has raised more than 1.8 million dollars to hand out in grants to local businesses.

United Way of the Quad Cities is now partnering with the Community Foundation to help the Quad Cities Disaster Relief Fund.

As part of the partnership, United Way of the Quad Cities will match every donation that the Community Foundation receives.

According to United Way of the Quad Cities President and CEO Rene Gellerman, times like this often show this community’s cooperation.

“This is a challenging time, and I think one thing that it’s done is really shined a light on the important work of our non-profit center. This is such a big issue that collaboration is key, and we’re a region that collaborates a lot. But this is definitely a situation where we need an all in effort.”

The money will go toward food, shelter, hygiene items, and staffing services for the non-profits.

You can donate at this link.