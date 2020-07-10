United Way QC gives grants totaling $100,000 to 13 local organizations

The United Way Quad Cities announced it has awarded grants to 13 local nonprofits totaling $100,000.

The grants were from the United Way’s COVID-19 Rebuilding Fund which supports agencies who are providing essential needs and resources for Quad Citizens.

“As we navigate through this crisis, United Way is focused on recovery and rebuilding our community,” United Way President and CEO Rene Gellerman said. “We are working with community leaders and agency partners to find and fund solutions that address gaps in education, soaring unemployment and health and safety challenges that will have a long-term impact on our community.”

The United Way’s COVID-19 Rebuilding Fund was created in May to respond to the evolving community needs throughout the year and into 2021 and is made up with gifts from individuals and corporate donors.

“By recognizing where the need is greatest and applying our resources, we can identify and build the interventions that give people the opportunity for upward mobility, quality education and mental health supports,” said Jen Hunt, chair of the United Way’s COVID-19 Rebuilding Fund Distribution Committee.

The first 13 recipients of grants were:

Handicapped Development Center – $5,396 for coronavirus protection supplies.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley – $10,000 for coronavirus protection supplies and individual school and art supplies for participants.

Community Action of Eastern Iowa – $5,000 for 500 hygiene supply kits.

GiGi’s Playhouse Quad Cities – $990 for coronavirus protection supplies.

Hand in Hand – $4,500 for increased staffing costs to implement social distancing guidelines.

Humility Homes and Services, Inc. – $15,000 for increased shelter costs and rent assistance/utility assistance for rapid rehousing.

Iowa Legal Aid – $10,000 for legal services to prevent eviction due to the eviction moratorium being lifted in Iowa.

One Eighty – $10,038 for food box distribution providing meals for 820 people/7,100 meals.

QC Haven of Hope – $500 for coronavirus protection supplies.

SAL Family & Community Services – $10,000 for touchless garbage cans to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Salvation Army – $10,000 for hygiene supply distribution.

United Township High School District #30 – $15,000 for digital divide solutions.

Youth Service Bureau of Rock Island County – $3,576 for coronavirus protection support.

“We are proud of the generosity of our community for lifting up their fellow Quad Citizens in need by giving to the COVID-19 Rebuilding Fund,” Gellerman added. “These organizations are doing critical work, and helping reimagine a new normal that results in a more equitable and resilient Quad Cities.”

The funding recommendations were made by a volunteer review committee that looked for the following criteria in the organizations:

Provide essential needs like food, shelter, hygiene items for our most vulnerable populations.

Get kids back on track for learning and succeeding in school and life.

Address the immediate economic impact for many workers – getting people back to work and financially stable.

Ensure the health and emotional wellness of our children and adults.

The United Way received funding requests from 19 organizations totaling $216,982.

More grants will be distributed on a quarterly basis for eligible 501(c) nonprofits and 170(b) government entities through April 2021.