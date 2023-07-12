United Way Quad Cities is helping nonprofits and grassroots organizations in the Quad Cities offer more services and opportunities to area residents. The group announced they’re awarding $2.8 million in Community Impact Grants to 51 organizations that are working to resolve the community’s most pressing issues inn education, income and health.
“We are proud to support and partner with so many incredible nonprofits that are doing important and impactful work throughout our region,” said Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way Quad Cities. “They are a fundamental and a critical component aligned to drive progress toward our Rise United 2030 community goals, which include more students graduating from high school prepared for success in college or career, more families financially stable and more of our neighbors living longer, healthier lives.”
Over 70 funding applications were reviewed by panels made up of 80 community members, subject matter experts and United Way board members and staff. Applications were screened to ensure the greatest alignment, impact and opportunity to achieve the goals of Rise United 2030. Recommendations from the panel were approved by the United Way Board of Directors.
“Five years ago, our United Way shifted significantly from an organization that was focused almost exclusively on raising and distributing funds to support worth causes,” said Caitlin Russell, United Way Quad Cities board member and president of Russell Group Construction. “Together as partners, we’re leveraging our collective strength and resources. United Way and these 51 organizations are united behind common goals, strategies and outcomes to achieve measurable, lasting results.”
Grant recipients in the Quad Cities fall into three categories: Education, which received $1,140,765, Income, which received $855,574 and Health, which received $855,474.
Recipients include:
Education
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley
Black Hawk College
Boys & Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley
Community Health Care, Inc.
Davenport Community School District
East Moline School District 37
EveryChild
Family Resources
Fresh Films
Hand in Hand
Heart of Hope Ministries
iJAG (Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates)
Junior Achievement of the Heartland
Narratives QC
One Eighty
Project Renewal
Safer Foundation
SAL Community Services
Spring Forward
STEAM ON WHEELS
TMBC
Two Rivers YMCA
United Township High School District 30
YouthHope
YWCA of the Quad Cities
Income
Alternatives for the older Adult, Inc.
Bethany for Children & Families
Café On Vine
Christian Care
Dress for Success Quad Cities
Family Resources
Friendly House
Heart of Hope Ministries
Humility Homes and Services
iJAG (Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates)
Iowa Legal Aid
Narratives QC
One Eighty
Prairie State Legal Services, Inc.
Project NOW, Inc.
Quad Cities Open Network
Safer Foundation
St. Anthony Church
The Arc of the Quad Cities Area
The Salvation Army – Quad Cities
YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley
YWCA of the Quad Cities
Health
Bethany for Children & Families
Boys & Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley
CASI
Center for Youth & Family Solutions
Community Health Care, Inc.
Davenport Community School District
EveryChild
Friendly House
Genesis Foundation
GiGi’s Playhouse
Hand in Hand
Iowa Legal Aid
Marriage and Family Counseling Services
NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley
One Eighty
Pregnancy Resources
Quad Cities Open Network
Tapestry Farms
The Arc of the Quad Cities Area
The Project of the Quad Cities
Two Rivers YMCA
YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley
Youth Service Bureau
YWCA of the Quad Cities
For more information on the United Way and their programs, click here.