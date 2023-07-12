United Way Quad Cities is helping nonprofits and grassroots organizations in the Quad Cities offer more services and opportunities to area residents. The group announced they’re awarding $2.8 million in Community Impact Grants to 51 organizations that are working to resolve the community’s most pressing issues inn education, income and health.

“We are proud to support and partner with so many incredible nonprofits that are doing important and impactful work throughout our region,” said Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way Quad Cities. “They are a fundamental and a critical component aligned to drive progress toward our Rise United 2030 community goals, which include more students graduating from high school prepared for success in college or career, more families financially stable and more of our neighbors living longer, healthier lives.”

Over 70 funding applications were reviewed by panels made up of 80 community members, subject matter experts and United Way board members and staff. Applications were screened to ensure the greatest alignment, impact and opportunity to achieve the goals of Rise United 2030. Recommendations from the panel were approved by the United Way Board of Directors.

“Five years ago, our United Way shifted significantly from an organization that was focused almost exclusively on raising and distributing funds to support worth causes,” said Caitlin Russell, United Way Quad Cities board member and president of Russell Group Construction. “Together as partners, we’re leveraging our collective strength and resources. United Way and these 51 organizations are united behind common goals, strategies and outcomes to achieve measurable, lasting results.”

Grant recipients in the Quad Cities fall into three categories: Education, which received $1,140,765, Income, which received $855,574 and Health, which received $855,474.

Recipients include:

Education

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley

Black Hawk College

Boys & Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley

Community Health Care, Inc.

Davenport Community School District

East Moline School District 37

EveryChild

Family Resources

Fresh Films

Hand in Hand

Heart of Hope Ministries

iJAG (Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates)

Junior Achievement of the Heartland

Narratives QC

One Eighty

Project Renewal

Safer Foundation

SAL Community Services

Spring Forward

STEAM ON WHEELS

TMBC

Two Rivers YMCA

United Township High School District 30

YouthHope

YWCA of the Quad Cities

Income

Alternatives for the older Adult, Inc.

Bethany for Children & Families

Café On Vine

Christian Care

Dress for Success Quad Cities

Family Resources

Friendly House

Heart of Hope Ministries

Humility Homes and Services

iJAG (Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates)

Iowa Legal Aid

Narratives QC

One Eighty

Prairie State Legal Services, Inc.

Project NOW, Inc.

Quad Cities Open Network

Safer Foundation

St. Anthony Church

The Arc of the Quad Cities Area

The Salvation Army – Quad Cities

YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley

YWCA of the Quad Cities

Health

Bethany for Children & Families

Boys & Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley

CASI

Center for Youth & Family Solutions

Community Health Care, Inc.

Davenport Community School District

EveryChild

Friendly House

Genesis Foundation

GiGi’s Playhouse

Hand in Hand

Iowa Legal Aid

Marriage and Family Counseling Services

NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley

One Eighty

Pregnancy Resources

Quad Cities Open Network

Tapestry Farms

The Arc of the Quad Cities Area

The Project of the Quad Cities

Two Rivers YMCA

YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley

Youth Service Bureau

YWCA of the Quad Cities

For more information on the United Way and their programs, click here.