United Way Quad Cities helps parents find tutors during pandemic

FILE – In this March 19, 2020 file photo, Rachel Keenan takes a live class online at her home in San Francisco. When students return to school after a lengthy pandemic-induced absence, the consensus is they will have lost significant academic ground. Still unresolved for governments and educators are the questions of how — or even whether — teachers should try to make up for lost learning. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

To assist families and students with additional supports, United Way Quad Cities has teamed up with local colleges to provide tutoring services, called QC Tutor Connection, to area K-12 students, a news release says.

“Parents are struggling with keeping their kids are on track and need some assistance with home-based learning,” said Rene Gellerman president and CEO of United Way Quad Cities. “We’re being proactive in reimaging how we ensure all our kids succeed in school. Education has been and will continue to be the best investment in the future of our region – and best pathway out of poverty.”

“QC Tutor Connection provides a bridge for families looking for learning support and college students who are seeking work experience to earn spending money and want to make a difference.”

The QC Tutor Connection is a web-based platform designed to connect families seeking tutoring services for their children with tutors interested in providing these services.

“We have college students who have lost work or internship opportunities due to the impact of COVID-19,” said Sandy Cassady, St. Ambrose University vice president of strategic initiatives and United Way Quad Cities board member.

“The Quad Cities has top-quality college students who care deeply about our community and people,” she said. “At every one of local our higher-ed institutions, you will find smart and driven change agents and problem solvers. Together, through the QC Tutor Connection, they will provide Quad Cities K-12 students the support they need to maximize their learning and ensure a strong talent pipeline is being developed. This is a perfect fit.”

Parents and guardians of students in Scott and Rock Island counties who want to take advantage of this program can visit www.QCTutorConnection.org to learn more.

How it works

The platform allows parents to review profiles and find an available tutor specializing in school subjects where their student needs help. Once a parent/guardian finds a tutor who best matches their needs and fits their schedule, they can email the tutor and meet virtually.

Families and tutors will negotiate all details – such as hourly rates and the location and scheduling of tutor sessions – between themselves. For families who cannot afford the tutor’s fee, some limited financial assistance is available. Parents and guardians who wish to learn more about financial assistance should contact Alex Kolker at akolker@unitedwayqc.org to learn more.

More tutors are needed

As Quad Cities schools switch to fully remote learning models, more tutors are needed to assist students struggling to meet their academic goals. Current college students, graduates and retired teachers are invited to register a tutor profile using the web platform.

Tutors should list their areas of expertise, availability and hourly rate to allow parents to find them using QCTutorConnection.org.

For those who want to help Quad Cities students, but don’t have the expertise or time to tutor, a donation of $150 can underwrite 10 hours of tutoring for a student. That investment can greatly impact a student’s learning experience during this pivotal time.

“Education opens doors, broadens horizons and sets kids up for success,” Cassady said. “I’m confident that Quad Citizens will rise to the occasion with their time and donations to ensure every student has the support they need to succeed in school, no matter their socioeconomic status. We’re a community that doesn’t give up. When we’re down, we help each other.”

For more information on finding a tutor, becoming a tutor or donating so a student in need gets the extra help he/she needs, visit QCTutorConnection.org.

Initial funding to develop and launch the QC Tutor Connection has been provided by Women United, a United Way donor network of 200 local women focused on improving the lives of young Quad-City residents.

Women United aims to have every child school-ready when they enter kindergarten and reading proficiently by third grade, which is the biggest indicator of whether a child will graduate high school.