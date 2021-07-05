United Way Quad Cities issues $2.9 million in grants to 54 local groups

United Way Quad Cities has issued $2.9 million in grants to 54 local nonprofits, grassroots organizations and others serving Scott and Rock Island counties.

The Strategic Impact Grants were awarded to advance equity and improve education, income and health outcomes in the Quad-Cities.

The grant total covers a two-year period beginning July 1, a news release says.

“These investments will support not only basic needs, but also the building blocks of academic success, career preparation, and behavioral and mental health, so that more of our students graduate high school prepared for success in college or career, more families are financially stable and more Quad Citizens are living productive, healthy lives,” said United Way Quad Cities President and CEO Rene Gellerman. “Together, we are working toward a future in which all Quad Citizens, regardless of race or ZIP code, have the opportunity and access to achieve their full potential.”

United Way Quad Cities funding is awarded through an open and competitive grant process. Applications, which opened in January, were reviewed by over 100 community volunteers who worked to ensure that requests fit within Rise United, United Way’s 10-year blueprint and strategic framework to improve lives and community conditions. Their funding recommendations were approved by United Way Quad Cities’ Board of Directors in May.

Grants were awarded to organizations aligned with one or more of United Way’s impact areas and strategy priorities:

EDUCATION : $1,178,959 | Early childhood development, academic success, success after high school.

: $1,178,959 | Early childhood development, academic success, success after high school. INCOME : $884,219 | Stabilization services and basic needs, career pathways, financial capability.

: $884,219 | Stabilization services and basic needs, career pathways, financial capability. HEALTH: $884,219 | Primary and clinical care, behavioral and mental health, health promotion.

Grant recipients include:

• Alternatives

• Bethany for Children & Families

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley

• Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley

• Center for Active Seniors, Inc.

• Center for Youth and Family Solutions

• Child Abuse Council

• Christian Care

• Community Action of Eastern Iowa

• Community Health Care

• Davenport Community School District

• Dress for Success Quad Cities

• Family Resources

• Fresh Films

• Friendly House

• GiGi’s Playhouse

• Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa/Western Illinois

• Hand in Hand

• Handicapped Development Center

• Heart of Hope Ministries

• HELP Regional Office of Iowa Legal Aid

• Humility Homes & Services, Inc.

• Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates (iJAG), Inc.

• Junior Achievement of the Heartland

• Marriage & Family Counseling Service

• Moline Public Schools Foundation

• NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley

• Narratives Quad Cities, Inc. NFP

• One Eighty

• Prairie State Legal Aid

• Project NOW, Inc.

• Project Renewal

• Putnam Museum & Science Center

• QC Haven of Hope

• Quad City Symphony Orchestra

• Safer Foundation

• SAL Family & Community Services

• Scott County Family YMCA

• Scott County Housing Council

• Spring Forward Learning

• Steam on Wheels

• The Arc of the Quad Cities Area

• The Moline Foundation

• The Salvation Army

• Thomas Merton House

• Three Daughters Strong Hearts

• Transitions Mental Health Services

• Twin Torch Foundation, Inc.

• Two Rivers YMCA

• United Township School District

• WQPT

• Youth Service Bureau of Rock Island County

• YouthHope

• YWCA of the Quad Cities

For more about United Way Quad Cities, visit here or call 563-344-0330.