United Way Quad Cities is accepting appointments for its volunteer tax preparation services.

Led by United Way and AARP, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs help thousands of QC residents and families prepare their income taxes free of charge. Individuals and families who earned up to $60,000 in 2022 are encouraged to schedule an appointment.

“Due to the rising costs of food, housing, medicine and other basic needs, many are facing uncertainty and are struggling,” Rene Gellerman, United Way president and CEO, said. “This free tax prep program helps provide hundreds of individuals and families with the boost they need to help strengthen their financial stability and provide some much-needed support in a year marred with inflation.”

The service, by appointment, will be provided from February 1 to April 12 at locations around the Quad Cities:

• Ascentra Credit Union, 2019 Grant St., Bettendorf

• Friendly House, 1221 N. Myrtle St., Davenport

• Davenport Public Library Eastern Branch, 6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport

• WIU – Quad Cities Campus, 3300 River Dr., Moline

• Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St., Moline

• Rock Island Senior Center, 2221 11th St., Rock Island

• Rock Island Township, 2827 7th Ave., Rock Island

Walk-in services, during select hours, are available at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, located at 630 Martin Luther King Dr., Rock Island.

Appointments are limited and are expected to fill quickly. To make an appointment or for more information, click here.