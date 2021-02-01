United Way seeks grant applications for Emergency Food & Shelter Program

United Way Quad Cities seeks proposals for grants for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, which received $149,107 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The grants are federally funded and administered by the United Way Quad Cities and are available to 501(c)3 nonprofits, faith-based organizations and government organizations that provide emergency food, shelter and rental assistance in Scott or Rock Island counties.

“Our region’s 2021 allocations are a welcome relief as we continue to navigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and look toward the rebuilding of a stronger community,” said Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of the United Way Quad Cities. “The dollars awarded will directly affect our nonprofits working on the frontlines. We know they continue to experience increased demand for basic services, especially food and rental assistance.”

FEMA is providing allocations of $74,876 for Rock Island County and $74,231for Scott County. Applications are available at unitedwayqc.org/emergency-food-and-shelter and must be submitted along with a letter outlining the needs for funds and a budget by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday via email to Leslee Cook at lcook@unitedwayqc.org. No hard copies will be accepted. Grant recipients are scheduled to be announced by Feb. 10.

Decisions for the grant awards are completed by a local decision-making board that includes representatives from these organizations: American Red Cross, Community Action of Eastern Iowa, Department of Human Services, Diocese of Davenport, Milestones Area Agency on Aging, River Bend Foodbank, The Salvation Army, Scott County Community Services, and United Way Quad Cities.

Local organizations chosen to receive funds must:

1. Be a nonprofit organization or unit of government

2. Have an accounting system

3. Practice nondiscrimination

4. Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs

5. If they are a nonprofit organization, they must have a volunteer board