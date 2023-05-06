United Way Quad Cities seeks proposals for grants for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, which received $137,266 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA,) according to a news release.

The grants are federally funded and administered by United Way Quad Cities. They are available to 501(c)3 nonprofits, faith-based organizations and government organizations that provide emergency food, shelter and rental assistance in Scott or Rock Island counties.

FEMA will provide allocations of $65,912 for Rock Island County and $71,354 for Scott County. Applications are available here and must be submitted by noon on May 19 via email to Karrie Abbott at kabbott@unitedwayqc.org. No hard copies will be accepted. Grant recipients are scheduled to be announced by the end of May.

Decisions for the grant awards are completed by a local decision-making board that includes representatives from these organizations: American Red Cross, CASI, Center for Youth & Family Solutions, Community Health Care, Community Action of Eastern Iowa, Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, Diocese of Davenport, Salvation Army, Scott County Community Services, and United Way Quad Cities.

Local organizations chosen to receive funds are required to: