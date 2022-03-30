United Way Quad Cities seeks proposals for grants for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, which received $496,922 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The grants are federally funded and administered by United Way Quad Cities and are available to nonprofits, faith-based organizations and government organizations that provide emergency food, shelter and rental assistance in Scott or Rock Island counties, a news release says.

FEMA will provide allocations of $230,163 for Rock Island County and $266,759 for Scott County. Applications are available here and must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. April 15 via email to Karrie Abbott at kabbott@unitedwayqc.org. No hard copies will be accepted.

Grant recipients will be announced by the end of April, the release says.

Decisions for the grant awards are completed by a local decision-making board that includes representatives from these organizations: American Red Cross, CASI, Community Action of Eastern Iowa, Department of Human Services, Diocese of Davenport, Salvation Army, Scott County Community Services, and United Way Quad Cities, the release says.

Local organizations chosen to receive funds are required to:Be a nonprofit organization or unit of government, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.

Nonprofit organizations must have a volunteer board to quality, the release says.