United Way taking appointments for free tax preparation and filing

United Way Quad Cities is accepting appointments for free income tax preparation services that start January 26 for low- to middle-income filers in the Iowa and Illinois Quad Cities, and they’re expected to fill quickly.

“The challenges of the past year led to more low- and middle-income families seeking help — and we expect that trend to continue with our free volunteer tax filing service,” said Rene Gellerman, United Way president and CEO.

Individual filers and families who earned up to $57,000 in the past year can schedule an appointment for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program by calling 563-355-9900 or dialing 2-1-1. The services will be available between January 26 and April 15 for residents of Rock Island and Scott counties.

Masks will be required at all VITA locations and COVID-19 health and safety precautions will be taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

For those that would prefer to avoid in person filing, the United Way is taking appointments for drop-off tax preparation as well. Filers will have to schedule a time to check in and drop off tax documents for a trained volunteer to prepare the taxes. All the documents will be secured. The filer will have to review and sign final paperwork in person to complete the filing process.

“This is a program where, for over a decade, skilled and dedicated volunteers continue to find a need where they can make a direct positive impact on the lives of their neighbors — ensuring filers receive every dollar owed to them through tax credits,” said Gellerman.

In the past two years, the VITA program in the Quad Cities has saved more than $1.7 million in preparation fees and netted an average tax return of $1,500 to each family receiving services. Also, volunteers completed nearly 10,000 free tax returns and returned over $9 million to families in the Quad Cities.

“This service plays an important part of our efforts to help Quad Citizens, regardless of race or ZIP code, have the opportunity and access to achieve their full potential,” Gellerman said.

The tax preparation sites in the Quad Cities are located at:

Scott County

Friendly House, 1221 Myrtle Street, Davenport

Rock Island County

Moline Public Library, 3210 41st Street, Moline

Palomares Social Justice Center, 133 4th Avenue, Moline

Martin Luther King Jr. Center, 630 Martin Luther King Drive, Rock Island

Rock Island County Senior Center, 2221 11th Street, Rock Island

Rock Island Township Hall, 2827 7th Avenue, Rock Island

Henry County

Geneseo Public Library, 805 North Chicago Street, Geneseo (call 309-944-6452 to schedule an appointment at this location)

Filers should bring the following items to appointments:

Valid driver’s license or photo ID

Social Security card or Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN) for all members in your family

All W-2 forms

Prior year tax return

All 1099 forms (if applicable)

Account numbers for electronic deposit of refund

Health insurance documentation

If filing jointly, your spouse must be present

For more information about VITA and location hours, visit this website or call 563-355-9900 or 2-1-1.