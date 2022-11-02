The United Way of Whiteside County (UWWC) has a new address.

Their space at 502 First Avenue in Sterling has been their home for over 30 years. “The space has been a great option for us for many years,” said Keri Olson, CEO, “but the pandemic has taught us new ways of doing business and we just don’t need as much space.”

Heather Dunkel, who owns Build-A-Pet Clubhouse, is the new owner of the United Way building. “We are excited to move into the United Way building, we will be able to offer our customers so much more and the move is just a couple of blocks from our current location.”

The Board of Directors formed a committee to find a new office space earlier this year. “We looked at several properties that had potential, but many were not in an ideal location for us,” said Kevin Anderson, UWWC Board President. “Then we looked at the old CGH clinic building in Rock Falls, we realized it would be a great fit for United Way. The owner, Pete Harkness, was also very open to working with our non-profit organization. At that point, everything just fell into place.”

The plans call for UWWC to move into their new office at 100 West First Street in Rock Falls during the first week of November. The public will have their first opportunity to see the new office at the Rock Falls Chamber’s Hometown Holidays Christmas Walk on November 18th.

“United Way of Whiteside County has been serving our community for more than 75 years, and we will continue the same work in our new location,” said Olson.

To learn more about UWWC, follow them on Facebook.