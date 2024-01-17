Tax season is quickly approaching, and the United Way Quad Cities is ready to help Quad City residents file for free.

United Way Quad Cities is scheduling appointments for its free tax preparation program, from February 1 through April 12 to help residents prepare their income taxes. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program helped thousands of individuals and families in the area last year. The program includes Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs, which are led by AARP in partnership with United Way.

Individuals and families who earned up to $64,000 in the past year and are residents of Scott or Rock Island counties can schedule an appointment or click here to learn more. Appointments are limited and are expected to fill quickly. Last year, VITA helped 3,301 Quad Citizens with their returns with $3,082,917 in federal refund dollars.

“United Way QC’s free tax preparation service is yet another way, we’re helping our neighbors build a sense of stability,” said Max Bigalk, VITA Coordinator at United Way Quad Cities. “Federal tax returns are especially important for households in lower income tax brackets, as that money is often used to help pay for basic needs like food, shelter and utilities or starting an emergency savings fund for unanticipated events like losing a job.”

Appointments are required, click here to schedule online.

In-person tax preparation sites include:

Ascentra Credit Union, 2019 Grant Street, Bettendorf

Friendly House, 1221 N. Myrtle Street, Davenport

Davenport Public Library – Eastern Branch, 6000 Eastern Avenue, Davenport

WIU – Quad Cities Campus, 3300 River Drive, Moline

Moline Public Library, 3210 41st Street, Moline

Rock Island Senior Center, 2221 11th Street, Rock Island

Rock Island Township, 2827 7th Avenue, Rock Island

Walk-in tax filing is available at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 Martin Luther King Drive in Rock Island during select hours.

To register for United Way QC’s free volunteer tax prep service, click here or call (563) 355-4310. For more information about VITA, email Max Bigalk, VITA Coordinator, at mbigalk@unitedwayqc.org or call (563) 344-0352.