United’s Denver flights returning to QC airport

The Quad City International Airport announced Tuesday that United Airlines will restore twice daily service to Denver in February.

“The return of this critical route so soon in 2021 is welcome news that points to a more optimistic outlook for travel in the months ahead,” said Benjamin Leischner, executive director for Quad City International Airport. “This route not only provides nonstop service to a fantastic vacation destination but also connects our passengers to the western United States and beyond which is critical to maintain our airport’s connectivity.”

The airport said in a news release that “a meeting with United Airlines representatives in late 2020 revealed the airline has been leaving bookings open throughout the pandemic to gauge passenger interest and determine the best time to test restoration of the route. The airline’s target of Feb. 11 is an indication that interest in travel is reemerging.”

In late spring and early summer, three routes were suspended at the QC airport as part of an evolving response to COVID-19.

“When you look at air service, it’s not just one airport they have to examine, it’s their entire network and amalgamated data from all over the world that they then have to dissect and use to make decisions,’ said Leischner. “We are excited to see this route return and continue to thank our passengers for flying local – we cannot have recovery without our passengers supporting their hometown airport.