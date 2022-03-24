UnityPoint Health – Trinity and Gilda’s Club Quad Cities are offering free at-home colon cancer screening kits to identify cancer early and increase people’s treatment options and survival rates.



“No one likes to talk about it, hear about it and no one really wants to deal with it. But, our experts have you covered with an easy-to-digest colon cancer screening and tips to prevent a sore toosh,” Tricia Fisher, director, UnityPoint Clinic Oncology Services, said in a Thursday release.

Thanks to grant support from the Iowa Cancer Consortium, UnityPoint Health – Trinity and Gilda’s Club Quad Cities are offering free educational workshops and at-home screening kits for Louisa, Muscatine and Scott County residents 50 and older. Two options remain for learning:

March 31 at 6 p.m. (virtual via Zoom)

April 21 at 6 p.m. (in-person at The Lincoln Center, 318 E. 7th Street, Davenport, IA)



Colorectal cancer incidence and death rates have dropped by over 30% in the U.S. among adults 50 and older in the last 15 years due to screening. But the COVID-19 pandemic could potentially reverse these gains, according to the UnityPoint release.

“We’re seeing people delay seeking care and our hospitals and clinics may need to reallocate staff and resources to assist with COVID-19 and immediate patient care needs,” Fisher said.

Experts recommend those 45 or older be screened for colon cancer, or earlier if you have a family history of colon cancer or irritable bowel syndrome. It’s quick and easy. First, attend a free one-hour educational session on colon cancer prevention. Then, receive a free at-home screening kit. Finally, a healthcare provider will discuss your results and any next steps with you.

“We’re removing barriers – cost, transportation and time – so anyone who needs it can be screened,” Fisher said. “Together, we’re reaching out into the community to help those at the greatest risk who may have challenges accessing care.”

Detecting cancer symptoms early has transformed the world of cancer care and plays a critical role in the control of cancers for which screening is available. Although it’s among the deadliest cancers, early detection is the best prevention. Simple screenings can detect issue early and increase survival changes to nearly 95%, the release said.

“We’re all behind a similar goal – preventing cancer. But we’re also here for people when results aren’t what they are expecting,” said Kelsey Allen, LMSW, LSW, program director at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities. “No one will face cancer alone.”

Find the complete list of educational opportunities and request a free kit at uphlink.org/colon.