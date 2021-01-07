UnityPoint announces $6 million project to improve Muscatine facility

UnityPoint Health – Trinity on Thursday announced a $6 million project to make improvements to Trinity Muscatine’s hospital facilities.

The project includes upgrades to the emergency department, medical and surgical inpatient rooms, patient transport areas and walkways, fire safety systems, laboratory and radiology services and nurse communication platforms.

“We are excited to announce this project to improve the care and experience we provide to our neighbors in and around the Muscatine community. We want every person to know this project is being planned with them and their families in mind. We are a quality hospital in an amazing community, and we are here to stay,” said Angie Johnson, Trinity Muscatine Executive Director.

Work is scheduled to begin in early 2021.

“We know that people want to know more about our future in Muscatine. We want everyone to know that we are committed to this community and we believe this $6 million investment is a sign of great things to come,” said Robert J. Erickson, President & CEO, UnityPoint Health – Trinity. “We’d like to thank our team members and care teams in Muscatine who have worked diligently to bring the community great care it can depend on.”