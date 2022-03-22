The UnityPoint Clinic — Express Bett Plex is reopening on Wednesday, March 23, to serve people and their families seven days a week, 365 days a year.

The clinic experienced a temporary closure due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Tuesday release.

“We are thrilled to resume convenient, walk-in service to northern Bettendorf, as well as athletes and families visiting the TBK Bank Sports Complex,” Tricia Fisher, Director of Operations for UnityPoint Clinic, Quad Cities Region, said in the release.

The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, click here.