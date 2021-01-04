UnityPoint creates relaxation rooms to offer respite for healthcare heroes

Trinity and Trinity Health Foundation are teaming up to offer frontline care teams some special areas to relax and unwind during their challenging workdays and the COVID-19 pandemic. ​Relax rooms are available at Trinity’s Bettendorf and Rock Island hospital campuses. The dedicated rooms are open 24/7 to team members who sign up, and offer amenities, including:

Relaxing chairs, socially distanced

Foot massagers (booties provided and required to be worn to keep items clean)

TV with relaxation videos playing

Refreshments – coffee, tea, water, and assorted snacks

Fresh flowers

Stress reduction booklets

Appreciation items – hair ties/hand lotion/lip balm as requested by team members)

Chair massages

“We are in awe of the dedication and empathy our frontline care teams show, day in and day out, in caring for our community during the pandemic. Our team members need time to unplug and destress, and we hope these relaxing spaces will allow them some moments to clear their minds and recharge,” said Mary Macumber-Schmidt, Trinity Health Foundation President.

Team members will soon be able to reserve chair massages provided by professionals from Two Rivers Massage. Massages will be offered during first, second, and third shifts to provide every team member a chance to reserve their spot and receive a chair massage.

“Our team members have been working so incredibly hard over these past nine months,” said Kathy Pulley, Director of Cardiology Services. “These rooms give them the space they need during their long shifts to just relax before they get back to providing excellent care to all of our patients. We want to thank each and every member of this organization who always put our patients first.”

The RELAX Room at Rock Island opened Monday, December 28 and massages provided by Two Rivers Massage begin the week of January 4. The Bettendorf RELAX room opens Monday, January 4 and massages will be available starting the week of January 11.

To find out how you can contribute to this initiative, visit the Trinity Health Foundation website here.