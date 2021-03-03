UnityPoint doctor on Johnson & Johnson vaccine: ‘The more options you have, the better’

The first doses of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine began shipping out on Monday.

This comes after the CDC and FDA approved its emergency use over the weekend.

Besides being a single dose, this newest vaccine can be stored in a refrigerator for two months.

Clinical trials also show it is about 72% effective.

While it might not be as effective as the other two vaccines, one local doctor believes it will prevent hospitalizations and other things that have been a major problem throughout the pandemic.

“Three options are better, so it’s just like having three different airlines to choose from to fly to your destination. That’s basically what it is. The more options you have, the better,” said Dr. Toyosi Olutade, Chief Medical Officer for UnityPoint Health – Trinity. “Ultimately, the supply will end up catching up with the demand when you have more options.”

While each vaccine has its own pros and cons, Dr. Olutade recommends people get whichever vaccine is available first because it can take two to four weeks for it to kick in.

More information on when the vaccine will become available in the Quad Cities is here.