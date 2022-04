Colon cancer is one of the deadliest forms of cancer, but it can be cured if detected early enough. Early treatment dramatically increases a patient’s chance of survival. Teresa Pangan, PhD, RD, Prevention and Wellness Strategist for cancer and heart at UnityPoint Health, dropped by Local 4 to talk about free colon cancer screening and educational workshops that could mean the difference in surviving colon cancer.

